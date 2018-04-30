Rome

Black 'Fascist' boxer airbrushed out of Italian history

Leone Jacovacci wiped because of colour of skin

Rome, April 30 - A black allegedly Fascist boxer who won the European middleweight title in 1928 was airbrushed out of Italian history by the Fascist regime, a new programme airing Wednesday says. Leone Jacovacci (aka John Douglas Walker and Jack Walker) an Afro-Italian born in a village in the then Belgian Congo in 1902, is believed to have had Fascist sympathies, says the programme, Il Duce's Boxer, airing on Rai Cultura at 21:10 Wednesday night. Jacovacci, who was technically superb and tenacious, spoke three languages perfectly, Italian, French and English. He was deprived of his rightful place in Italian sporting history because of the colour of his skin, the programme introduced by historian Paollo Mieli says. As for his political ideas, the programme says that Jacovacci "may not have been an out-and-out Fascist, but he certainly wasn't an anti-Fascist"

