Partisans protest Mussolini flowers,RSI deaths commemoration

'Ignoble' says ANCI

Rome, April 30 - Italians partisans association ANPI on Monday protested a flower-laying ceremony by far-right militants in the Milan square where Benito Mussolini's dead body was strung up in 1944, as well as a commemoration in Genoa of soldiers who died fighting for the 1943-45 Nazi puppet Italian Social Republic (RSI). ANPI said the flowers laid in Piazzale Loreto and the commemoration by a member of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party were "ignoble" insults to all who died fighting the Fascist regime.

