Italian mountaineer dies in Himalayas (2)

Mantua, April 30 - Italian mountaineer Simone La Terra, 36, from Castiglione delle Stiviere near Mantua, died Sunday while climbing Himalayan peak Dhaulagiri in Nepal, the Himalayan Times said Monday. At 8,167 metres, Dhaulagiri is the seventh-highest mountain in the world. Italian foreign ministry sources said Italy's Consulate General in Calcutta was assisting La Terra's family.