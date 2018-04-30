Fico accused of having off-the-books home help (2)

Rome
30/04/2018
Rome, April 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico has an off-the-books home help in the home of his partner, the Le Iene satirical TV show has reported. Fico, whose party prides itself on its honesty, denied the report saying the woman, Imma, was a "dear friend of my partner Yvonne". Le Iene also reported that Imma was being helped by an off-the-books Ukrainian man who was let go "to avoid a scandal" when he became House Speaker after the March 4 general election. Fico has denied that report too. Former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said on TV Sunday night that "the affair is serious if it is true. "Fico cannot say I was giving her money as charity and she ewas paying off the debt," he said, calling on the former RAI TV oversight commission chair to "clear up the matter".
