Impossible to lead PD after Renzi intervention says Martina

Rome, April 30 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Monday it was "impossible to lead the party" after former leader Matteo Renzi on Sunday scotched the idea of a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Martina said Renzi's intervention ahead of a PD executive to decide on talks with the M5S Thursday was "serious". He said "a frank and unequivocal discussion will be needed because it is impossible to lead a party in these conditions," he said, while stressing that "collegiality is always a value". According to Martina, the PD is now facing "extinction". Former PD leader Renzi on Sunday scotched a government alliance between the PD and the M5S. Speaking about M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, Renzi said on Italian TV "you can meet Di Maio but you can't vote confidence in a Di Maio government". Di Maio responded that Renzi had a "boundless ego" and said the PD would "pay" for his decision. Renzi resigned after leading the PD to its worst-ever showing, 18%, in the inconclusive March 4 general election. Di Maio has been claiming the premiership after the M5S notched 32% to become Italy's top party. The centre right alliance of anti-migrant Eurskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, who got 17.5%, and former premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, who got 14%, were the top coalition with 37%. President Sergio Mattarella first gave a government-formation exploratory mandate to Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati of FI to see if the centre right could team up with the M5S, but the M5S vetoed any government featuring Berlusconi. When this bid failed, Mattarella then gave a mandate to Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico of the M5S to sound out an M5S-PD alliance. PD caretaker leader Martina has said they should at least talk, but since former premier Renzi still controls most of the party, the PD is now badly split ahead of an executive meeting to decide the issue on Thursday.