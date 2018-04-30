Soccer: Inter-Juve refereeing unacceptable says Antonello (2)

Milan, April 30 - The refereeing of Inter's 3-2 loss to Juventus Saturday was "unacceptable", Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello said Monday, saying Inter was "very very angry". Inter is angry that ref Daniele Orsato sent off Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino while failing to send off Juve's Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic for an allegedly similar foul, and also for failing to give a penalty for Italy defender Andrea Barzagli's challenge on Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. "Double standards" were used by the referee, Antonello said. The win, followed by Napoli's 2-0 loss at Fiorentina, left the Bianconeri four points clear with three games to go in their quest for a record seventh straight scudetto.