Shoppers can bring bio bags from home - ministry (3)

Rome
30/04/2018
Rome, April 30 - Shoppers can bring biodegradable bags from home and are not forced to use those sold by stores and supermarkets, the health ministry said Monday. The ministry said the bags must be throwaway, for fruit and vegetable items, and biodegradable in three months. The ministry issued a circular on the basis of a March 21 ruling from the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court.
