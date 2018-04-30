League's Fedriga wins Friuli elections (5)

Rome, April 30 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League's Massimiliano Fedriga became the new governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia in Sunday's regional elections, backed by a centre-right alliance. The newly elected governor of the northeastern region said on Facebook: "Thanks to my people. Thanks to my land. Now to work listening and building". League leader Matteo Salvini said the elections in Friuli, and ones the previous Sunday in the southern region of Molise, showed that he was ready to govern Italy. Showing a photo of the two of spades on a beach, Salvini said on Twitter that Molise and Friuli voters had said no to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and had expressed the wish that the League should govern Italy with its centre-right Forza Italia (FI) all led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi. "After the Molise people, women and men of Friuli also thank the PD for the excellent work done, andd say goodbye to (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio and comrades, THANKS!!!!!" he said ironically, adding "#lets'goandgovern I'm ready!". With most of the votes counted Fedriga had 56.86% of the vote compared to 28.29% for PD candidate Sergio Bolzonello who admitted defeat and congratulated Fedriga. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) Alessandro Fraleoni Morgera came third with 12.6%. Among the parties, the League was top ahead of the PD and FI, while the M5S vote was sharply down. Fedriga, for his part, said that "without the League and the M5S there aren't the numbers" to govern Italy. The centre right can "reason with" the M5S over a possible government alliance, Fedriga said Monday. Speaking about national politics on RAI TV, Fedriga said "we have said it and we reiterate it: it is possible to reason with the Five Stars on the dozen of points on which we agree and set up the talks on this basis". photo: Fedriga with League leader Matteo Salvini