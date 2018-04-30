Bari

Five arrested in Bari usury probe

Suspects allegedly applied 600% interest rates on loans

Bari, April 30 - Carabinieri police in Bari arrested on Monday five suspected members of the local criminal clan Strisciuglio for allegedly applying usurious interest rates of 600% on loans to a local entrepreneur. According to investigators coordinated by the local DDA anti-mafia police, the suspects in 2012 started lending small sums of money to the local businessman which they said had to be given back within a month or interest rates would double. The entrepreneur, who owned a company in the Santo Spirito area, accumulated debts of over half a million euros in a few years and was unable to provide for his family with his business on the brink of bankruptcy, investigators said.

