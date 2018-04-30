League's Fedriga wins Friuli elections (4)

Rome
30/04/2018
Rome, April 30 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League's Massimiliano Fedriga became the new governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia in Sunday's regional elections, backed by a centre-right alliance. The newly elected governor said on Facebook: "Thanks to my people. Thanks to my land. Now to work listening and building". With most of the votes counted Fedriga had 56.86% of the vote compared to 28.29% for the centre left candidate Sergio Bolzonello who admitted defeat and congratulated Fedriga. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) Alessandro Fraleoni Morgera came third with 12.6%. Among the parties, the League was top ahead of Bolzonello's centre-left Democratic Party and the center-right Forza Italia (FI) party, while the M5S vote was sharply down. photo: Fedriga with League leader Matteo Salvini
