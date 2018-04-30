9,467 migrant landings in 2018, down 75% on 2017

Rome

Rome, April 30 - The interior ministry said Monday that a total of 9,467 migrants have landed on Italy's coasts from January 1 through April 30 this year, down 74.6% on the 37,235 reported over the same period last year. The ministry said that a reported 3,171 migrants landed in April 2018, down 75.5% compared to the same month in 2017, when 12,943 migrants arrived. The decrease in migrant landings was even more pronounced as far as arrivals from Libya were concerned - down 82.83%, or 2,129 people who landed from April 1 through April 30 this year from 12,401 over the same period last year.

