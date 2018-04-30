9,467 migrant landings in 2018, down 75% on 2017

Rome
30/04/2018
Rome, April 30 - The interior ministry said Monday that a total of 9,467 migrants have landed on Italy's coasts from January 1 through April 30 this year, down 74.6% on the 37,235 reported over the same period last year. The ministry said that a reported 3,171 migrants landed in April 2018, down 75.5% compared to the same month in 2017, when 12,943 migrants arrived. The decrease in migrant landings was even more pronounced as far as arrivals from Libya were concerned - down 82.83%, or 2,129 people who landed from April 1 through April 30 this year from 12,401 over the same period last year.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La faida animata da tre sorelle assetate di vendetta
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Il Messina saluta con una "manita"
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online