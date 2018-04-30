Inflation falls to 0.5% in April (4)

Rome
30/04/2018
Rome, April 30 - Italian inflation fell to 0.5% in April from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Monday. The statistics agency said the fall was largely due to a fall in electricity and gas rates. The consumer price index rose 0.1% over the month. ISTAT said a phase of "weakness in inflation" had been confirmed. The prices of most frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation 'trolley' rose 1.5% on an annual basis in April, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Monday, more than three times March's 0.4%. The prices rose 0.7% on a monthly basis. The goods include those for taking care of homes and personal care.
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell'incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
La faida animata da tre sorelle assetate di vendetta
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Il Messina saluta con una "manita"
di Antonio Sangiorgi
