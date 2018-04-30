Anarchists dismantle Venice anti-crowding turnstile

Venice
30/04/2018
Venice, April 30 - Anarachists from the so-called 'social centre' anticapitalist squats on Sunday dismantled one of Venice's two new anti-crowding turnstiles. "Venice is not a reserve, we aren't on the way to extinction" said the antiglobalists after tearing down the turnstile put up to stem the flow of arrivals during the long Labour Day weekend. The turnstile was put back up after Mayor Luigi Brugnaro inspected the site, saying "we won't fall for provocations and will continue to work to solve the city's problems".
