League's Fedriga wins Friuli elections (3)

Rome, April 30 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League's Massimiliano Fedriga became the new governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia in Sunday's regional elections, backed by a centre-right alliance. With over half of the votes counted Fedriga had 56% of the vote compared to 28.29% for the centre left candidate Sergio Bolzonello who admitted defeat and congratulated Fedriga. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) Alessandro Fraleoni Morgera came third with 12.6%. Among the parties, the League was top ahead of Bolzonello's centre-left Democratic Party and the center-right Forza Italia (FI) party, while the M5S vote was sharply down. photo: Fedriga with League leader Matteo Salvini