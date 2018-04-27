Cuneo

Train derails near Cuneo, 3 slightly hurt (3)

Regional train travelling from Savona to Turin

Train derails near Cuneo, 3 slightly hurt (3)

Cuneo, April 27 - Three passengers were slightly hurt when a regional train travelling from Savona to Turin derailed on the Trinità-Sant'Albano stretch near Cuneo Friday. The line was interrupted between Fossano and Mondovì, sources said. Rescue services are at work at the scene of the accident. Rail network company RFI said a privately owned crane had hot the carriages, causing the accident. The crane was doing work not connected to the rail line, RFI said. The train was about to come into a station and was going very slow, RFI said. But passengers aid they got a big shock. "Our lives flashed before our eyes," they told reporters. The line will be reopened by Monday, RFI said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Furibonda lite per viabilità

Furibonda lite per viabilità

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33