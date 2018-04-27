Rome

Renzi Jr has trial with Genoa soccer club

Just a 17-yr-old who plays quite well says GM

Renzi Jr has trial with Genoa soccer club

Rome, April 27 - The eldest son of former premier Matteo Renzi has had a trial with Serie A soccer team Genoa, the Secolo XIX newspaper reported Friday. "For us he's just Francesco, a 17-year-old who plays football quite well, and if his surname is Renzi that's irrelevant," said Genoa General Manager Giorgio Perinetti, one of Italy's best talent scouts, on the phone with ANSA. He said the club was yet to decide whether he was good enough to get a place in the Genoa youth set-up.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Furibonda lite per viabilità

Furibonda lite per viabilità

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33