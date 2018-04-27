Rome

Soccer: Let it be a party agst Liverpool - coach (3)

May be 3-day alcohol ban

Soccer: Let it be a party agst Liverpool - coach (3)

Rome, April 27 - Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco called for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Liverpool to be a "party" after the first leg was marred by an Irish fan being attacked and left in a coma. "I condemn all forms of violence," he said, adding that "I, my staff and team are very close to Sean Cox and his family". "I really hope the return leg is a party, perhaps with a great result, but mainly a party," said Di Francesco, whose side needs to overturn a 5-2 deficit. "That is the appeal I make to our fans". The interior ministry said Friday there may be a three-day ban on the sale, transport and consumption in the street of alcohol in glass containers in the centre of Rome around the game, from May 1 to May 3.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Furibonda lite per viabilità

Furibonda lite per viabilità

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33