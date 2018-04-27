Soccer: Let it be a party agst Liverpool - coach (3)

Rome, April 27 - Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco called for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Liverpool to be a "party" after the first leg was marred by an Irish fan being attacked and left in a coma. "I condemn all forms of violence," he said, adding that "I, my staff and team are very close to Sean Cox and his family". "I really hope the return leg is a party, perhaps with a great result, but mainly a party," said Di Francesco, whose side needs to overturn a 5-2 deficit. "That is the appeal I make to our fans". The interior ministry said Friday there may be a three-day ban on the sale, transport and consumption in the street of alcohol in glass containers in the centre of Rome around the game, from May 1 to May 3.