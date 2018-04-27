Man stabs cop, holes up in house (3)

Sassari

Near Sassari

Sassari, April 27 - A man stabbed a Carabiniere who had come to stop a domestic dispute and then holed up in his house in Porto Torres near Sassari on Friday. The man was named as Walter Selloni, 42, from Porto Torres, local sources said. When the police arrived, the man was reportedly beating his mother. The Carabiniere was named as Roberto Frau, the brother of Walter Frau, another Carabiniere who was killed with a colleague by a gang of robbers at Chilivani near Sassari in August 1995. Roberto Frau was rushed to hospital where he was said to be in a non-serious condition. Five hours after holing up, Selloni was still in his home with police surrounding the building and ready to break in and arrest him.

