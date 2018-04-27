Macerata

Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

FI MEP says first citizen shd apologise

Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

Macerata, April 27 - Centre-right Forza Italia MEP and granddaughter of Benito Mussolini Alessandra Mussolini nearly came to blows with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini after visiting the Marche city two days after an anti-Fascist group put up a pinata puppet of Il Duce resembling his hanging by the feet in a Milan square after he was shot by Italian partisans in 1944, and urged children to smash it to get sweets on Liberation Day. Mussolini said the pinata was a "disgrace, an obscene act" and demanded the mayor apologise to the city and withdraw the mandate of a councillor. "You should be ashamed," replied Carancini. Fascist dictator Mussolini was hanged by the feet with his mistress Claretta Petacci and other Fascist high-ups in Milan's Piazzale Loreto, and a mob smashed his head in.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Furibonda lite per viabilità

Furibonda lite per viabilità

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33