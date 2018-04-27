Mussolini clashes with Macerata mayor over Duce pinata (3)

Macerata
27/04/2018
Macerata, April 27 - Centre-right Forza Italia MEP and granddaughter of Benito Mussolini Alessandra Mussolini nearly came to blows with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini after visiting the Marche city two days after an anti-Fascist group put up a pinata puppet of Il Duce resembling his hanging by the feet in a Milan square after he was shot by Italian partisans in 1944, and urged children to smash it to get sweets on Liberation Day. Mussolini said the pinata was a "disgrace, an obscene act" and demanded the mayor apologise to the city and withdraw the mandate of a councillor. "You should be ashamed," replied Carancini. Fascist dictator Mussolini was hanged by the feet with his mistress Claretta Petacci and other Fascist high-ups in Milan's Piazzale Loreto, and a mob smashed his head in.
