Pordenone

If no govt vote by end of summer - Salvini (4)

Don't wait till October says League leader

Pordenone, April 27 - If governmen-formation efforts fail fresh elections must take place before the end of the summer, rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "We can't keep the country hanging on for more weeks or months," he said on the campaign trail for the Friuli regional elections Sunday. "There should be an accord between the first and the second," he said, referring to the centre right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), "but if that is not possible let's get back to the polls immediately, by the end of summer". "It's not written anywhere that we have to wait until October". "With the way things are going someone will get a majority if we vote in June," he said. Talks bwteen the centre right and the M5S failed last week and talks are set to start in earnest between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) if the executive of the PD, which is badly split on the issue, gives the go-ahead next on May 3.

