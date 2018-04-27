Salvini won't leave, break is made-up news -Berlusconi (4)

Trieste, April 27 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that his ally, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, would not abandon him as some papers had reported. Berlusconi said he was "sure" Salvini would stay in the centre-right coalition even after Sunday's regional elections in Friuli, which are expected to strengthen the League's hand. The reports of a League poised to break with FI are "stories invented by those who have an interest in inventing them," Berlusconi said on the stump in Trieste. Berlusconi added that he did not think the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) would make a government deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), because it would be "the beginning of the end for the PD". He again ruled out a deal between the M5S and the centre right.