Rome

Italy improving but South remains behind says ISTAT

7.3 mn Italians in grave economic hardship

Rome, April 27 - Italy is "clearly improving in many sectors" but is not in line with its EU partners "especially in the South", ISTAT said in its 'Noi Italia' report Friday. It said the Mezzogiorno was among the worst areas in the EU for unemployment, especially youth unemployment. There are more poor people in the south of Italy, ISTAT said Friday in the report on 2015-2016 but the "intensity" of poverty is more marked in the north (20.8%) than in the south (20.5%). Some 7.3 million Italians are in "grave economic hardship", ISTAT said. It said the quota rose to 12.1% in 2016, with the south triple the north. Life expectancy in the northern city of Trento is three years longer than that in the southern region of Campania, ISTAT also said. Finally, IStAT said that Italy is third last alongside Bulgaria in the EU for education spending, with 4.0% of GDP, compared to to the EU average of 4.9%.

