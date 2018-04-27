New TAP work site impounded (3)

Lecce
27/04/2018
Lecce, April 27 - Lecce prosecutors on Friday impounded a new work site of the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP), Cluster 5, from which 448 olive trees have just been removed to enable the pipeline's 'microtunnel' to be built. The seizure was carried out because of a violation of the environmental impact evaluation (VIA). Carabinieri from the environmental unit NOE impounded the site along with forest guards, who both carried out a probe after a number of MPs presented a complaint recently.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa
di Marina Bottari
A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online