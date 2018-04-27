Lecce

New TAP work site impounded (3)

For violation of environmental-impact evaluation

Lecce, April 27 - Lecce prosecutors on Friday impounded a new work site of the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP), Cluster 5, from which 448 olive trees have just been removed to enable the pipeline's 'microtunnel' to be built. The seizure was carried out because of a violation of the environmental impact evaluation (VIA). Carabinieri from the environmental unit NOE impounded the site along with forest guards, who both carried out a probe after a number of MPs presented a complaint recently.

