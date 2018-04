Salvini hanged head down in stickers in Pavia (3)

Pavia, April 27 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini was pictured hanging head down in stickers that have appeared over the past few days on walls and lamp posts in Pavia, La Provincia Pavese newspaper said Friday. Alongside Salvini, in the same pose, were US President Donald Trump, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. DIGOS security police are investigating. The pose resembled that of Benito Mussolini who was strung up in a Milan square after being shot by partisans in 1944,