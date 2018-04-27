MPS's Profumo and Viola indicted for derivatives (4)

Milan

Milan, April 27 - Former Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) chiefs Alessandro Profumo, now Leonardo CEO, and Fabrizio Viola, as well as former college of auditors chief Paolo Salvadori, were indicted in a derivatives case on Friday. The MPS bank was also indicted as such. The trial will start July 17. Prosecutors had asked the judge to acquit all four. The charges are share-rigging (except for Salvadori), and accountancy fraud in accounts for the Santorini and Alexandria derivatives. Profumo said "I am surprised but my conscience is clear". "We will prove that what we did was correct, and I have total faith in the magistrature," he said. photo: Profumo (L) and Viola

