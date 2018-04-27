Pordenone

Won't leave Berlusconi says Salvini (3)

I'm not like Renzi and Di Maio, going forward with same team

Won't leave Berlusconi says Salvini (3)

Pordenone, April 27 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday he would not leave his chief ally, centre-right Forza Italia( FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Monday as erroneously reported by several newspapers Friday. "Today's papers say that I'll leave Berlusconi on Monday. I understand why they're selling less and less," said Salvini, who has chided Berlusconi for insulting the League's possible government ally, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It's not true that it will happen. I don't see why I should change my mind every quarter of an hour: I'm not like (ex-Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio". "I present myself at the elections with a team and I go forward with that team".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Furibonda lite per viabilità

Furibonda lite per viabilità

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33