Won't leave Berlusconi says Salvini (3)

Pordenone, April 27 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday he would not leave his chief ally, centre-right Forza Italia( FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Monday as erroneously reported by several newspapers Friday. "Today's papers say that I'll leave Berlusconi on Monday. I understand why they're selling less and less," said Salvini, who has chided Berlusconi for insulting the League's possible government ally, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It's not true that it will happen. I don't see why I should change my mind every quarter of an hour: I'm not like (ex-Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio". "I present myself at the elections with a team and I go forward with that team".