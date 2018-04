Woman murdered by partner in Abruzzo (4)

L'Aquila, April 26 - A Romanian woman was beaten to death by her partner in the historic centre of Carsoli in Abruzzo on Thursday, sources said. The partner, a Romanian man, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said the woman's body bore clear signs of "violence and beatings". Police later searched the apartment of the partner. The couple did not live together. The victim was names as Violeta Blindescu, 46. She had never reported what is believed to have been a stream of domestic violence on the part of her partner. Italy has been experiencing a steady spate of murderous violence against woman, or 'femicides'.