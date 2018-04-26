Rome

ENI ramps up production at Egypt's Zohr field

Production to reach 2.7 bn cfd by 2019

ENI ramps up production at Egypt's Zohr field

Rome, April 26 - ENI on Thursday announced the start-up of the second production unit (T-1) of the offshore Zohr project 190 km north of Egypt's Port Said. The development, which comes just four months after the launch of production at the natural gas field, increases installed capacity by 400 million cubic feet per day to 800 million cubic feet per day, a statement said. Production is planned to reach 2.7 billion cubic feet per day (cfd) by 2019, ENI added. Zohr, the largest gas discovery ever made in Egypt and in the Mediterranean, falls within the Shorouk Block. ENI holds a 60% stake in the Shorouk Block, Rosneft 30% and BP 10%. photo: ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi

