Woman torches self says conned by healer (4)

Siena, April 26 - A 62-year-old woman self-immolated at Poggibonsi near Siena Thursday leaving a note saying she had been conned out of her life savings by a foreign faith healer. She sent the note to the local police station, sources said. The woman died in a burns unit in Pisa a few hours after setting fire to herself in the Tuscan town, sources said. She reportedly doused herself in alcohol and set herself alight in a car park. It later emerged that the woman had given all her savings, hundreds of thousands of euros, to the professed healer to treat her seriously ill husband.