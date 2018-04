Man sent to trial for murder 26 years on

Catania, April 26 - A man was indicted on Thursday for the premeditated murder of a 17-year-old girl 26 years after the crime took place. Andrea Bellia, 45, is suspected of killing Simona Floridia on September 16, 1992, probably following a row. The girl's body has never been found. The first hearing has been scheduled for September 13. Bellia has always proclaimed his innocence.