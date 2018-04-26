Textile maker Marzotto dies at 80 (4)

Vicenza, April 26 - Textile maker Pietro Marzotto, who headed the family firm for 16 years and was also deputy head of industrial employers' group Confindustria, died in a hospital at his adopted home town of Portogruaro at the age of 80 on Thursday. He had been admitted for cardiac complications. Son of Count Gaetano Marzotto, he was the last of seven siblings. He joined the family firm on the first of January 1968 and went on to turn it into a multinational. Created in 1836 as the Lanificio Luigi Marzotto & Figli, in 2005 the Marzotto Group's textile business separated from Valentino Fashion Group. The group manufactures woollen and cotton yarns for clothing, and through equity investments, woollen yarns for knitwear, linen yarns and silk.