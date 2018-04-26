Cibus showcases food innovation

Rome, April 26 - The Cibus food fair, which takes place at the Fiera di Parma trade-fair centre May 7-10, is giving special attention this year to how research and innovation are taking the Italian food sector into the future. There will be around 1,300 new products at the 3,100 stands of Italian firms and the 100 most innovative products at the fair will be showcased at the Cibus Innovation Corner. Examples are polenta in a cup that can be prepared in a microwave in a matter of minutes, balsamic vinegar from Modena that can be grated and unfiltered apple vinegar designed to be drunk in small doses in the morning to help purify the system.