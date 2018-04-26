Berlusconi says never insulted M5S, just quips (3)

Udine, April 26 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday said he had never "insulted" the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and had "only made a quip about none of them filing incomes returns". He said he thought this was "risible compared to what they said about me, that I am the absolute evil". Berlusconi was answering a question about centre-right leader Matteo Salvini, of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, who guaranteed there would be no more inuslts against the M5S from the centre right. Former premier and media magnate Berlusconi recently said the M5S would only be up to "cleaning the bogs at Mediaset", his media empire. On Wednesday he compared them to Hitler.