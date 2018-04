Mediaset not biased - Berlusconi to Di Maio (3)

Udine, April 26 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday rejected anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio's contention that his TV stations were biased in his favour, allegedly highlighting a conflict of interests. Describing Di Maio's charge as "very serious", Berlusconi said "there is no commercial possibility" that media company Mediaset "can take someone's side because it would eliminate the others from its audience". The media magnate, who owns Italy's three largest commercial TV stations, said "I complain that (Mediaset) is always with everyone and a bit less with us, so as not to be a biased television".