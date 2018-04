Soccer: 5,000 Liverpool fans expected, 1,000 risky (3)

Rome, April 26 - Some 5,000 Liverpool fans will come to Rome for the Champions League semifinal second leg against Roma next Wednesday and almost 1,000 of them will be ultras and therefore at risk of committing violence, police sources said Thursday. Police operations will aim to prevent reprisals after several Liverpool fans were hurt after the first leg and one left in a coma with serious brain injuries, police said. More than 1,000 Italian police will be deployed around the Olimpico, the sources said,