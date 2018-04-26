M5S-PD dialogue started, awaiting PD exec says Fico

Rome, April 26 - Dialogue on possible government formation has been started between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and now we must await a PD executive meeting on May 3, M5S Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said after reporting back to President Sergio Mattarella on his exploratory government-formation mandate Thursday. Fico said the mandate had ended in a "positive" way. He said it was "important to remain focused on the issues". Fico said that "I think it is important, reasonable and responsible to focus on the issues and programmes which is what citizens are asking for".