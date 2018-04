Soccer: UEFA summit with Liverpool, Roma, cops Friday

Rome, April 26 - UEFA will hold a summit with Liverpool, Roma and police authorities in Rome Friday to plan the return leg of their Champions League semi-final next Wednesday May 2, the English club said. It said it needed to provide its fans with the most complete information possible on security after a Reds fan, 53-year-old Sean Cox from Ireland, was left in a coma by Roma ultras after the first leg in Liverpool Tuesday. photo: Cox