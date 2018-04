Mussolini to visit Macerata after Piazzale Loreto 'pinata'

Rome, April 26 - Alessandra Mussolini, rightwing MP and granddaughter of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, said Thursday she would visit the Marche city of Macerata Friday after an anti-Fascict collective there marked Liberation Day Wednesday by setting up a pinata in which children were invited to smash the head of an Il Duce puppet hanging upside down by the feet as his body was in Milan's Piazzale Loreto along with mistress Claretta Petacci and fascist high-ups in 1944.