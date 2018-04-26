Soccer: Roma fans indicted, denied parole (3)

London
26/04/2018
London, April 26 - Roma fans Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco were indicted Thursday and denied parole on charges of allegedly attacking Liverpool fan Sean Cox and leaving him in a coma. The pair, arrested after the Champions League semifinal first leg Tuesday, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court where the charges were read out to them. Sciusco is charged with "violent disorder" and Lombardi with "grievous bodily harm". The pair will stay in jail until the start of their trial, set for May 24. Cox has reportedly suffered very serious brain damage. photo: Cox
