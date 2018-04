Protectionist 'shock' to hit GDP up to 0.8% - DEF (2)

Rome, April 26 - A protectionist shock could hit Italian GDP by up to 0.3% in 2018 which would rise to 0.7% in 2019 and 0.8% in 2020, the DEF economic and financial blueprint said Thursday. It said the hypothesis that US-adopted protectionist measures could trigger reprisals by other countries was a scenario of risk for the international economy that must be kept in sight.