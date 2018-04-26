Won't betray centre right but stop inciting says Salvini

Rome, April 26 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he would not betray his alliance with centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi but urged the three-time former premier and media magnate to stop "inciting" fear and hatred for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), a possible government ally. Berlusconi on Wednesday likened the M5S to Hitler. Last week he said they would be only fit to "clean the bogs" at his Mediaset media empire. "As centre-right leader I will act as guarantor of the fact that someone in the coalition will stop inciting," said Salvini. He added: "The Italians have voted for a programme and and a team and I won't betray (them)". Salvini said he was awaiting a "soap opera" in possible government-formation talks between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and he had not "closed up on" past overtures to the M5S. "I don't shut the door to anyone, I hope the soap opera between (ex-PD leader Matteo) Renzi and (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio doesn't last too long, and it would be a government disrespectful of the Italians in my view", he said. "When they've finished their courting, if it goes badly for them as I think, Ill be there".