Rome

Won't betray centre right but stop inciting says Salvini

Waiting for M5S-PD soap opera, still open to M5S

Won't betray centre right but stop inciting says Salvini

Rome, April 26 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he would not betray his alliance with centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi but urged the three-time former premier and media magnate to stop "inciting" fear and hatred for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), a possible government ally. Berlusconi on Wednesday likened the M5S to Hitler. Last week he said they would be only fit to "clean the bogs" at his Mediaset media empire. "As centre-right leader I will act as guarantor of the fact that someone in the coalition will stop inciting," said Salvini. He added: "The Italians have voted for a programme and and a team and I won't betray (them)". Salvini said he was awaiting a "soap opera" in possible government-formation talks between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and he had not "closed up on" past overtures to the M5S. "I don't shut the door to anyone, I hope the soap opera between (ex-PD leader Matteo) Renzi and (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio doesn't last too long, and it would be a government disrespectful of the Italians in my view", he said. "When they've finished their courting, if it goes badly for them as I think, Ill be there".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A/20, morto 58enne messinese

Incidente sulla A/20, morto 58enne messinese

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Nel camerino di Nino Frassica sarto e artigiano della comicità

Nel camerino di Nino Frassica sarto e artigiano della comicità

di Vincenzo Bonaventura

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33