Nannini to headline May Day Concert in Rome

Rome, April 26 - Gianna Nannini is to headline Rome's traditional May Day rock concert in Piazza San Giovanni for the first time since 1999. "It will be a festival of rock, it'll be phenomenal," said the 61-year-old Siena rocker. Acts will include Carmen Consoli, Ermal Meta, Max Gazzé, Fat Boy Slim, Sfera Ebbasta and many others. Ambra Angiolini and Lodo Guenzi of Lo Stato Sociale will host. The event will be broadcast live by RAI 3 from three o'clock until midnight.