Eurozone growth 'solid and widespread' - Draghi (2)

Rome, April 26 - Growth in the eurozone is solid and widespread, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday. He said growth was more moderate than before, but it is holding up. There is caution as well as confidence on inflation, he also said. Draghi said there was also concern over the risk of an escalation in protectionism. He also said the ECB's support to the economy was still needed and the central bank would reinvest bonds.