Probe into pro-killer Roma fan banner at Liverpool (2)

Rome, April 26 - Italian police are probing a banner expressing solidarity with a convicted killer that was shown in the AS Roma fans' section at Anfield during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool. The banner read "DDS with us" referring to former Roma ultra Daniele De Santis, who is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder of Napoli fan Ciro Esposito ahead of the 2014 Italian Cup final between Napoli and Fiorentina in Rome. Police are studying video footage and photos to try to identify the person or people who put up the banner. Esposito died 53 days after De Santis shot him on May 3, 2014, in a Naples hospital.