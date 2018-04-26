Foggia

Puglia mafia kills man, 25 (2)

In drugs turf war at Vieste near Foggia

Foggia, April 26 - Puglia mafia hitmen using kalashnikovs murdered a 25-year-old man in an intensifying drugs turf war outside his home at Vieste near Foggia Wednesday night, police said. Antonio Fabbiano, from Vieste, was hit several times in the abdomen. He was said to be linked to the mafia clan of boss Marco Raduano. The clan is battling another one for the control of the local drugs trade, police said. On April 6 the cousin of a late boss in the Puglia mafia was gunned down near Foggia. Gianbattista Notarangelo, 45, was a cousin of boss Angelo Notarangelo, the Vieste-based clan leader murdered in January 2015. At least two killers carried out the hit, local police said. He was shot at least six times at his country home near Vieste. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. It has dwindled to a fraction of its former strength thanks to waves of police action. The other three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.

