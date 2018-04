Calabria still among worst in EU for youth jobless (3)

Brussels, April 26 - Calabria remains among the worst regions in the EU for youth joblessness, Eurostat said Thursday. With a rate of 55.6% in 2017, the southern Italian region placed fifth last year compared to third in 2016 with 58.7%, the European statistics agency said. Worse than Calabria were Spain's Moroccan enclave of Melilla (62.7%), the Greek island of Voreio Aiagiao (58.2%, the Greek region of Ipeiros (58%), and the French overseas territory of Mayotte. Campania (54.7%, seventh) and Sicily (52.9%, tenth) also made the top ten for 15-24-year-old jobless, Eurostat said.