Napolitano insults probed (3)

Rome, April 26 - Postal police have opened a probe into insulting posts against former president Giorgio Napolitano after he was hospitalised with a serious heart problem earlier this week, sources said Thursday. The probe is aiming to find the people hiding behind the offensive messages, many of them anonymous, the sources said. There was a wave of posts voicing the hope, in offensive terms, that Napolitano would die. The two-time ex-president is on the mend.