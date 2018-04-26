11 warders face trial for beating up inmate (3)

Milan

Tunisian, 50, beaten to punish him for reporting beatings

Milan, April 26 - Eleven warders at Milan's San Vittore jail face possible trial for allegedly beating up a 50-year-old Tunisian inmate between 2016 and 2017 to punish him for reporting warders for beatings and cafeteria theft when he was in Velletri prison in 2011, sources said Thursday. The 11 were said to be inspectors and prison guards. The Tunisian is in jail for attempted murder. He was also allegedly beaten to stop him giving evidence in a trial, sources said. Prosecutor Leonardo Lesti notified the 11 of the end of the probe into them, which usually precedes an indictment request. They were under investigation for obstructing justice, bodily harm, misrepresentation and also abduction since one of the two alleged beatings allegedly took place in a location outside the prison.

