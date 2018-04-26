Rome

Spada says sorry for injuring journalists (4)

'I'm ashamed' says Ostia clan member

Spada says sorry for injuring journalists (4)

Rome, April 26 - On-trial Ostia clan member Roberto Spada on Thursday apologised to two journalists he allegedly attacked in the coastal Roman municipality in November. While being asked about the Spadas' alleged support for far-right group CasaPound, he head-butted and broke the nose of RAI reporter Daniele Piervincenzi and also attacked cameraman Edoardo Anselmi on November 7. Speaking at a hearing for the alleged attack, Spada said "I'm ashamed of what happened. "I say sorry to all journalists, but I don't remember anything about those moments, everything was blank to me". Spada is on trial with bodyguard Ruben Alvez for the attack on Piervincenzi and Anselmi, who suffered bruising on his back after being hit with a stick. Speaking on a video link with the jail at Tolmezzo in Friuli where he has been held for six months, Spada reconstructed what happened inside and outside his gym in Nuova Ostia. "In the hours after what happened I saw myself again in the video and I didn't recognise myself: there's no justification for what I did, the journalist could have asked me anything but I should not have reacted in that way".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A/20, morto 58enne messinese

Incidente sulla A/20, morto 58enne messinese

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Nel camerino di Nino Frassica sarto e artigiano della comicità

Nel camerino di Nino Frassica sarto e artigiano della comicità

di Vincenzo Bonaventura

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33