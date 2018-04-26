Spada says sorry for injuring journalists (4)

Rome, April 26 - On-trial Ostia clan member Roberto Spada on Thursday apologised to two journalists he allegedly attacked in the coastal Roman municipality in November. While being asked about the Spadas' alleged support for far-right group CasaPound, he head-butted and broke the nose of RAI reporter Daniele Piervincenzi and also attacked cameraman Edoardo Anselmi on November 7. Speaking at a hearing for the alleged attack, Spada said "I'm ashamed of what happened. "I say sorry to all journalists, but I don't remember anything about those moments, everything was blank to me". Spada is on trial with bodyguard Ruben Alvez for the attack on Piervincenzi and Anselmi, who suffered bruising on his back after being hit with a stick. Speaking on a video link with the jail at Tolmezzo in Friuli where he has been held for six months, Spada reconstructed what happened inside and outside his gym in Nuova Ostia. "In the hours after what happened I saw myself again in the video and I didn't recognise myself: there's no justification for what I did, the journalist could have asked me anything but I should not have reacted in that way".