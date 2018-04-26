Alitalia-sale deadline end of October - Calenda (2)

Rome

Rome, April 26 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Thursday that a decree approved by Premier Paolo Gentiloni's outgoing cabinet extends the deadline for the sale of Alitalia "until the end of October". He added that the deadline for the return of a 900-million-euro bridge loan the government granted to airline to keep it in business after it went into extraordinary administration last year had been put back until December 15. He said it was necessary for a new government to take power, who so far has not happened following last month's inconclusive general election, for the sale procedure to move forward. "It is clear that it is necessary to enter into a closer period of negotiation that requires a government that can express its position," Calenda said. "It would take six months to go from the time of a sale agreement to the transfer of assets, with the European antitrust (approval) and due diligence. The investors need the chance to dialogue with the new government".

